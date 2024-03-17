Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted the impact of Jude Bellingham after his team was drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
City, crowned Champions League champions for the first time last season, will face 14-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the first leg of the tie taking place at the Santiago Bernabéu, April 9th.
Madrid will travel to England eight days later for the second leg with the aim of banishing memories of the semi-final meeting between the two clubs last season. City earned a creditable 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital and then thrashed Carlo Ancelotti's team 4-0 on their return home.
City are seen by many as favorites to retain their crown, but Madrid have shown flashes of brilliance this season after adding Bellingham to their ranks from Borussia Dortmund. It is perhaps no surprise that he was the player Guardiola admitted made the difference for Madrid, with the obvious impact the Brit is having this season.
“The impact [de Bellingham] It's been huge. It is a different team than last season. His influence is obvious and we have to try to find out what he does to control it,” Guardiola told the media on Friday.
“Facing Real Madrid is always a difficult challenge, no one can deny it. They are an exceptional club and in this competition they can control many things with the experience they have in the past.
“Like last season, there will be moments for them and moments for us. The more we can preserve our moments, the closer we will be. We will try to do a good performance in Madrid and then here, with our people, do it again.”
Guardiola also referred to Madrid as the “kings of the competition” when speaking to reporters, but his counterpart Ancelotti was keen to put the pressure back on City given they are the defending champions.
“City are one of the favorites, we all believe it and it will be very difficult,” Ancelotti said. “The idea we have is to win the competition and, to do so, we have to beat the best. City can be the best in Europe at the moment. It will be tough, of course, but if you want to be European champion, you must eliminate them. “
As for Bellingham, he has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, including dramatic last-gasp strikes in the Champions League group stage and in the 20-year-old's first Clásico against Barcelona.
