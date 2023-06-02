A Gulf woman filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Federal Court demanding 211,000 dirhams from her ex-husband, which she paid during the days of their marriage from her own account and paid from her – instead of the defendant – hotel reservations, travel tickets and apartment rent, as well as a vehicle that transferred her ownership to him.

In her lawsuit, she requested the assignment of an accounting expert whose task would be to calculate the amounts owed by the defendant to her.

The court decided – before deciding on the case – to deputize an accounting expert.

The expert’s report stated that the relationship between the two parties to the lawsuit was based on a marriage that lasted 10 months, while the plaintiff was divorced from the defendant by divorce.

And he indicated that it is proven from the invoices and bank statements, in addition to the payment receipts, that the total amounts that the plaintiff paid from her own money regarding hotel reservations, travel tickets, apartment rent, furnishing expenses, and the value of the vehicle whose ownership was transferred to him, is estimated at 211 thousand and 699 dirhams.

The report emphasized that in light of the absence of any written agreements between the two parties to the case regarding the sums claimed by the plaintiff, and the defendant’s attorney informing him of his defense notes regarding them, “expertise leaves the matter of deciding whether or not the plaintiff is entitled to those sums to the court.”

For its part, the court stated that it considers, in light of the circumstances and circumstances of the case, and what it deduced from it, that “what was done by the plaintiff wife was willingly and by her unilateral will during the establishment of the marital bond, and without compensation,” stressing that “she is not entitled to claim its value again.”

The court affirmed that “the transfer of the car to the defendant’s name was a gift, and the plaintiff may not withdraw from it.”

Regarding her claim for hotel and flight reservations, apartment rent, and furnishing expenses of furnishings and others, the court said, “The reality of the situation tells that the plaintiff is the financially capable party, and that hotel and flight reservations were intended for entertainment, leisure, and enjoyment of a nascent marital relationship, regardless of the person who spends, and she is not entitled to claim the defendant.”

And the court stated that all the sums it spent under any name is not entitled to claim it, because it is not a loan or a debt, but rather it is like gifts, grants, gifts, and aids granted by the able-bodied spouses to the incapable.

