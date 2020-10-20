Recently there was a lot of controversy over an advertisement. The advertisement was from Tanishq, one of the most trusted brands in the country, Tata Group. The matter was related to two religious communities, the Tata group withdrew the advertisement after protests escalated. According to the latest information, Tanishq’s business has shone after the controversy.The creator of that Tanishq advertisement said on Tuesday that the advertisement was seen by a large number of people and the controversy created a ‘trend’ where many people are buying Tanishq’s products to express their opinions. According to Amit Akali, managing partner and creative head of ‘What’s Your Problem’, the agency that designed the ad campaign, the advertisement showed reality, and after the controversy a large number of people started speaking out against the protesters.

Millions of people gave their opinion

#Boycottanishq trended a lot on Twitter after this advertisement came out. Every TV channel debated this. Millions of people gave their opinion on social media. Some people said that there is nothing wrong with this ad. Some people opposed it. In such a situation, those who were in support of this, have made a special purchase from Tanishq to express their opinion strongly. His way of articulating the voice is proving to be quite beneficial for the company.



This 55 second ad was withdrawn

After the controversy, the $ 120 billion Tata group decided to withdraw the 55-second Tanishq advertisement. The ad depicts a Muslim mother-in-law holding her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law. Some groups on social media expressed their displeasure over the advertisement. Akali said that there is also a trend where people are buying Tanishq and showing us the bill.