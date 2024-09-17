Chiara Petrolinia 22-year-old student from Parma, is currently under investigation for voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Petrolini recently confessed to giving birth to two babies. The first child was found dead on August 9 in her family’s garden in Traversetolo, while the family was on vacation in the United States. The confession regarding a second baby emerged after investigations revealed that the young woman had been researching online how to abort for the second time.

These searches were discovered during the analysis of his cell phone and prompted investigators to investigate further. According to Tg1 and Fanpage, Petrolini admitted to having had a second childwhose body had been previously buried. Following this new information, the Carabinieri of the RIS have carried out a new inspection at the site of the discovery to search for additional remains of the second newborn. Forensic tests on the body of the first child, already examined, have confirmed that the newborn was alive at the time of birth. Currently, investigations are underway DNA tests on the remains of the second newborn, with the analyses entrusted to the Laboratory of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology of the University of Milan.

The father of the first child, the boy Petrolini was engaged to, was identified during the investigation but is not involved in the facts and was not aware of the pregnancies and tragedies that occurred. Chiara Petrolini is currently under investigation at large, despite the serious accusations. Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office had requested a precautionary measure against her, but the request was rejected by the preliminary investigations judge. As the investigations continue and new discoveries are made, it cannot be ruled out that further assessments and measures may be made on the young woman’s position.

In the meantime, investigators continue to gather evidence and seek answers to fully understand the motives and circumstances that led to these tragic events. The community and local authorities are closely following the developments of the case, which raises disturbing questions about how a young woman came to commit such atrocious acts.