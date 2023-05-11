Here’s what the investigators found in the case of the woman found dead at home

Prosecutors continue to investigate the case Stephanie Rotabecause on thecarfinally tracked down by police officers, they would traces found which could turn the investigation around. The woman’s body was found lifeless in her house in Marbella, in the province of Bergamo. No one had heard from her for a month. The car was nowhere to be found.

It was finally found Stefania Rota’s Ford Fiesta, the woman found lifeless on April 21 at her home in Mapello. According to the coroners, her death dates back to two months earlier.

Traces were found on the car that belonged to the woman, which could be blood or another substance. To discover them the Carabinieri with the luminol: they are not, in fact, visible to the naked eye. The trail could help unravel what happened to the 62-year-old woman.

The prosecutor has opened a dossier for voluntary crime. Immediately after the discovery of her lifeless body, found in the house, the agents investigating the case realized that the woman’s personal belongings were missing, such as her purse, telephone and car.

The car was later traced 100 meters from his home in a public car park. A tank, a blanket, a sweater and some shopping bags were found inside the vehicle. They are still missing purse and mobile phone.

Stefania Rota, traces with luminol found on the car

Now the agents are investigating blood splatters discovered in the house and those not yet identified traces that the Carabinieri have identified in his car.

During the inspections of the past few days, the Carabinieri della Scientifica took away four envelopes full of finds from Stefania’s house. The coroners will, however, have to clarify the head injuries. However, the track of the illness would seem less and less accredited. Someone may have harmed the woman who lived alone in Mapello.