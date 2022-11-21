After the discovery of human remains in Novellara, Saman Abbas’ boyfriend breaks the silence. He just hopes for one thing

It is one of the cases that marked the news of the country. A year and a half after the disappearance of Saman Abbasthe turning point may have arrived.

The investigators found, near the farmhouse in Novellara, some human remains. At the moment they are still buried and there is no confirmation that it is the 18-year-old Pakistani girl.

We will have to wait for the court of Assizes and proceed with a evidentiary incident in the presence of both parties, as the chief prosecutor also explained. Not only that, as the chief prosecutor himself explained, they are in a dangerous pointnear a building at risk of collapse.

After the news, which spread everywhere in a few hours, he wanted to break the silence fiance by Saman Abbas.

Saqib Ayub, the twenty-three year old with whom the eighteen Pakistani girl had fallen in love, had resigned himself to the hope of being able to hug her again. He has always been convinced that her family had got rid of her and today that the news of the discovery of her remains has arrived, hope it’s her.

I hope that the body found is yours to give you a last farewell. Up until two months ago, I hoped that Saman was still alive, but when I read her words spoken by her father in a wiretap, the hope of being able to find her vanished. If her remains are hers, it means that finally there will be a tomb where I can go and pray for her.

What perhaps the boy wants is to finally put himself on the soul at peace after a year and a half. Saman Abbas had understood what was about to happen and had sent him a message, asking him to call the authorities if he hadn’t heard from her for too long.

After the recovery, it will proceed with theDNA examination. Even if there isn’t all that much room for doubt. Casolare in Novellara, near where the family lived, probably human remains. The likelihood that it really is Saman Abbas is very high.