The earthquake left the largest number of victims in Morocco in more than six decades, as the number of deaths, according to the provisional toll, exceeded 2,100 people as a result of the disaster that destroyed villages in the Atlas Mountains.

Football stars stand in solidarity with Morocco

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr striker, said via the “Story” feature on Instagram: “I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in the earthquake that struck Morocco… I send my love and prayers to everyone in Morocco in this very difficult time.”

As Argentine star Lionel Messi said: “I offer my condolences to all the families of the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco, and all strength to the wounded and those affected by the terrible disaster.”