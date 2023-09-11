The earthquake left the largest number of victims in Morocco in more than six decades, as the number of deaths, according to the provisional toll, exceeded 2,100 people as a result of the disaster that destroyed villages in the Atlas Mountains.
Football stars stand in solidarity with Morocco
- Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr striker, said via the “Story” feature on Instagram: “I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in the earthquake that struck Morocco… I send my love and prayers to everyone in Morocco in this very difficult time.”
- As Argentine star Lionel Messi said: “I offer my condolences to all the families of the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco, and all strength to the wounded and those affected by the terrible disaster.”
- The captain of Real Madrid and the Croatian national team, Luka Modric, expressed his solidarity with Morocco, saying: “We are with you… Morocco.”
- Brazilian star Rodrigo said: “I express my solidarity with the Moroccan people who are suffering from the harsh consequences of the earthquake.”
- Al-Ahly Saudi-Algerian star Riyad Mahrez offered condolences to the victims of the Moroccan earthquake, and wrote through his account on the X website: My condolences to the victims of the Moroccan earthquake tonight. Courage for families and loved ones. May God have mercy on them.
- Liverpool striker, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, posted on his account on the X platform, a picture of the Moroccan flag, and accompanied it with a prayer: Oh God, protect Morocco and its people.
- Spanish star Andres Iniesta shared with his followers on his personal Instagram account a picture of the Moroccan flag with the mourning symbol on it, and wrote: “A lot of strength to Morocco.”
- Paris Saint-Germain’s French star, Achraf Hakimi, offered his condolences to the Moroccan people, adding, “We are going through a difficult time and it is time to help each other to save as many lives as possible.”
