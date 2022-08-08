Varese, a few hours after the disappearance of Giada, the 21-year-old girl who had left the hospital, the tragic ending has arrived

After hours of searching and desperation, the tragic and heartbreaking ending for this story has arrived. There 21 year old girl, called Giada who had left the Cittiglio hospital, was found lifeless in a Bed & Breakfast. It was the owner of the structure who noticed it.

At the moment the police are carrying out all the investigations of the case. From a first examination on the body there are no signs of violence. In fact, it is assumed that his death occurred for a voluntary gesture.

According to information released by some local media, the drama began on the day of Saturday 6 August. The young woman was admitted to the Cittiglio hospital in Varesenear where he lived with his family.

Apparently he suffered from several psychic problems for some time. In fact, she was hospitalized in the psychiatry ward. From what emerged it would seem that she took advantage of a friend’s visit for run away.

Parents when they learned of the disappearance, they immediately went to report the incident. In addition, they have also published several appeals on social media, with the hope of being able to find it again.

Since then, many people and even agents have tried look for it. However, it was only after one night that the tragic ending.

21-year-old girl found lifeless in a Bed & Breakfast

The owner of the facility saw one of the appeals on social media and noticed one certain similarity with the young woman. In fact, to find out if it was her, he went to knock on hers room.

However, having received no response, he decided to open. It was at this point that he found the girl in her room, now lifeless.

Timely launched the alarm to the police and also to health professionals. The agents are currently at work to understand what happened, but the doctors intervened could not help but ascertain the death. From the first information that emerged, it would seem that there are no signs of violence on the body. In fact, the most accredited hypothesis is that yes life is taken.