A derby without history that risks costing much more than three points: Milan is dealing with the fifth derby lost in nine months and also sees its role in the Scudetto race reduced, at least according to the bookmakers. In fact, Inter’s excessive power risks lasting well beyond the 90 minutes of the derby and the defeat suffered could cost the Rossoneri dearly in terms of confidence and mental stability, also in view of the Champions League. Let’s find out how the odds on Pioli’s dismissal change on the main betting sites.

EXEMPTION OF STEP: THE QUOTES

—

It may not be all Pioli’s fault, but yet another goal conceded in the first minutes of a derby infuriated the Rossoneri fans. Who now, on social media, are divided between those who would still give credit to the manager of the 19th scudetto and those who instead say with an unequivocal #pioliout. The debate is open and is also reflected on the main betting sites, where the odds relating to Pioli’s dismissal have almost halved after the derby, reaching 9.00 on Sisal, 7.00 on Goldbet, 6.55 on Gazzabet and 6.50 on Snai. Until last week, almost all operators reached 15.00, the so-called psychological safety threshold for a coach. However, the sudden collapse of the odds indicates that something could have changed after the derby: Pioli will need an immediate response against Newcastle to ward off the ghosts that have been hovering over his bench since Saturday evening.