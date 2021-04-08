ofJulian Baumann shut down

The “Querdenker” demo on Holy Saturday in Stuttgart got out of hand. The discussions continue, but the next protest in the state capital is already planned.

Stuttgart – On Holy Saturday, around 15,000 people gathered in Stuttgart, most of them without a mask or distance. During the “lateral thinking” demonstration against the corona measures, there were attacks on journalists and camera teams, among other things. The aftershock has not yet subsided, but a new protest action in the state capital of Baden-Württemberg is already being planned. On April 17th, the initiative “Enough for us” wants to demonstrate in 16 federal states at the same time – including Stuttgart. According to his own statement, the movement is not a “lateral thinking” initiative. Splinter groups of the controversial group are involved, however. As BW24 * reports, After the demo disaster in Stuttgart, “lateral thinkers” are planning a new protest on April 17th.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg organized the "lateral thinking" movement demonstrations against the measures.