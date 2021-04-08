Updated:
The “Querdenker” demo on Holy Saturday in Stuttgart got out of hand. The discussions continue, but the next protest in the state capital is already planned.
Stuttgart – On Holy Saturday, around 15,000 people gathered in Stuttgart, most of them without a mask or distance. During the “lateral thinking” demonstration against the corona measures, there were attacks on journalists and camera teams, among other things. The aftershock has not yet subsided, but a new protest action in the state capital of Baden-Württemberg is already being planned. On April 17th, the initiative “Enough for us” wants to demonstrate in 16 federal states at the same time – including Stuttgart. According to his own statement, the movement is not a “lateral thinking” initiative. Splinter groups of the controversial group are involved, however. As BW24 * reports, After the demo disaster in Stuttgart, “lateral thinkers” are planning a new protest on April 17th.
Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24 * reported) organized the “lateral thinking” movement demonstrations against the measures. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.
