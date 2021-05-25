The national government regulated the modification of the Income Tax on Tuesday, after a long delay since its approval in Congress on April 8.

Through a Decree of Necessity and Urgency that has the signatures of Alberto Fernández, Martín Guzmán and Santiago Cafiero, progress was made after a long wait, which however did not come to an end because now the AFIP must define fine but important details, for example how withdrawals will be implemented.

The 47-day delay to formalize the rule had begun to generate ridiculousness within the governing coalition. It is that the great promoter of the changes in the law was Sergio Massa, the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

From the Renovador Front, they stressed that the issue was “nuisance”, because “everything was on track for it to come out.” They had even warned that Massa would come out to publicly complain to his partners if they continued to slow down the publication

It is not a minor detail that the work of the AFIP is missing, because although the law is already in force and retroactive to January 1, there it will be defined how the contributions withheld since January will be returned to the workers that charge less than $ 150,000.

In principle, and as advanced by the President during the message issued to announce the strict confinement that governs until May 30, the return it would be in 5 installments and from July.

This equates to a fiscal effort of more than $ 40,000 million, indicated a known score after the president’s speech.

The new Earnings law sets a floor of $ 150,000 gross per month to pay the tax this year. In that way 1.2 million workers in a dependency relationship they will stop paying, as do retirees who earn less than the equivalent of 8 minimum pensions.

When the law was approved, the benefits were expected to be felt in the April salaries that were paid in May, but accountants and tax experts warned that if the regulation did not come out before the 24th of this month, companies will not make it in time to include it in the salary settlement.

The keys

In this way, some 1,267,000 workers and retirees stop paying the tax, which represents a benefit for more than 90% of employees. .

The new fixed Earnings law a flat of $ 150,000 gross per month to pay the tax this year.

Retirees: only those who win will be taxed more than 8 minimum assets.

The bonus is excluded.

Children with disabilities: the age limit is eliminated to deduct them.

Health personnel: it is exempted from paying the tax for overtime or shifts until September.

Enter the figure of concubine within the family charges.

Allows you to deduct expenses for purchase of educational tools for the children, without a cap.

Lets deduce expenses on training courses: up to $ 67,071.36 annually.

Lets deduce mobility and travel expenses, stipulated in collective agreements: up to $ 67,071.36 per year.

Fiscal cost

One of the reasons that delayed the implementation of the new law was the fiscal cost. To take care of the pesos in a scenario that is complicated by the pandemic and with the expenses that the second wave implies, Minister Martín Guzmán sought not to be left unguarded.

Last Thursday, part of the fiscal horizon was cleared: on the one hand, the Deputies approved the changes in Earnings for companies and on the other, the Treasury managed to refinance $ 250,000 in debt placements.

The new non-taxable minimum in Earnings will make the Treasury stop receiving this year income from $ 45,000 million.

According to what was approved in the Lower House, the rate will remain at 25% for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million. Those that earn between $ 5 million and 50 million will pay 30% and above that limit the rate rises to 35%.

A report from the Congressional Budget Office estimated a positive tax impact of $ 320,000 million through the new aliquots.

