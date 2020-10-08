Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said that Kedar Jadhav was sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as he plays spin, chasing the target against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jadhav scored seven runs in 12 balls. KKR won the match on Wednesday by ten runs. Fleming said after the match, ‘We felt that Kedar would play spin well and score runs, while Jadeja would work as a finisher. This has not happened and we have to introspect a lot.

The coach said that his batsmen lost grip on the match, as only 14 runs were scored between the 11th and 14th overs. He said, ‘If Shane Watson or Ambati Rayudu were not out then, the story would have been different. We could not score fast and the match was dropped.

Suresh Raina lacked the team once again but Fleming said that they have a balanced team. He said, ‘We have a lot of batsmen and the team is balanced. I don’t think the extra batsman is going to help.

On the question of not giving bowling to spinner Ravindra Jadeja on a slow wicket, he said, ‘This question is for MS Dhoni. I do not make these decisions. I think this decision must have been taken by looking at the wind and our medium pacers were doing well.