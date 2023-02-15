Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Romina Kunze, Karolin Schäfer, Katja Thorwarth, Max Schäfer

Days after the Berlin election, around 450 postal votes have to be counted afterwards. That could affect the soundings. The news ticker.

Despite heavy electoral defeat in Berlin : Scholz strengthens Giffey’s back

in : Scholz strengthens Giffey’s back Anew election glitch in Berlin : It could decisively influence the result

in : It could decisively influence the result All Projections and results for Berlin election see this News ticker. All developments and current voices relating to the vote can be found in our election ticker.

Update from Wednesday, February 15, 7:10 a.m.: After the FDP’s electoral defeat in Berlin, deputy party leader Wolfgang Kubicki called on his party to adopt a tougher approach towards the SPD and the Greens. “The traffic light is not my problem, our role in the traffic light is not optimal,” he said daily mirror. A majority of voters are dissatisfied with the appearance of the FDP.

Kubicki called for his party to have more internal coalition conflicts. “I think our voters expect the parliamentary group to show more constructive willingness to engage in conflict than before.”

After the Berlin election: FDP Vice Kubicki wants more discussion with the coalition partners in the traffic light. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Berlin election: Greens expect more votes in the future – “Green grows under black”

+++ 8.55 p.m: With 18.4 percent, the Greens came in second, alongside the SPD, behind the CDU in the repeat elections in Berlin on Sunday (February 12). From the party’s point of view, there is still room for improvement; According to the top candidate Bettina Jarasch, an increase in votes is quite realistic.

“Green grows under the black,” said Jarasch on Tuesday at a meeting of the new Greens group in parliament. She pointed out that the inner parts of Berlin had voted green and the outer parts black, i.e. CDU. “And we have to cherish and care for this greenery that is growing everywhere in the city and especially on the outskirts,” said Jarasch, who recently emphasized several times that she would like to continue to govern with the SPD and the left.

Ex-CDU mayor advises patience after Berlin election: “Run a little water down the Spree”

+++ 4:09 p.m: In the 2023 Berlin election, the CDU became the strongest party in the capital for the first time in more than 20 years. The Christian Democrats last provided a head of government with Eberhard Diepgen, who served for more than 15 years until 2001 with one interruption.

What does the former Governing Mayor advise the negotiators now? “Let some water run down the Spree,” would be his advice. The “disappointed people” in the parties would have to “act off” first, Diepgen said daily mirror. “No one should get into the wrong rush now.”

Despite a heavy election defeat in Berlin: Scholz strengthens Giffey’s back

+++ 3:26 p.m: “Franziska Giffey is a politician who acts very trustingly”: With these words, Kanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) Berlin’s governing mayor and party colleague strengthened her back with a view to forming a government. Scholz spoke on the sidelines of a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Giffey will now talk about what to do and has the support of the SPD.

More glitches in the Berlin election? “Have no evidence of it”

+++ February 14, 2:49 p.m: Breakdown in the Berlin repeat election: The Lichtenberg city councilor Kevin Hönicke has the Postal vote delays confirmed, he reports daily mirror. According to the district electoral office, it was due to an oversight by the post office. Were there any other glitches? “We have no indication that there have been any further incidents,” the newspaper quoted state returning officer Stephan Bröchler from a press conference after the weekly Senate meeting.

+++ February 14, 2:21 p.m: In Berlin’s state politics, the parties were even worse when it came to “hooking themselves” than in the federal government – the traffic light parties would now take the result of the Berlin election to heart and argue less, believes Winfried Kretschmann.

He did not want to advise the Berlin Greens with a view to forming a government, the Greens politician and Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg told the dpa news agency: “Recommendations from outside are not well received unless I am asked for advice.”

Another election glitch in Berlin: It could have a decisive influence on the result

+++ 1.25 p.m.: Apparently there was another glitch in the Berlin election. As Der Spiegel reports, around 450 postal votes are said not to have been counted. State Returning Officer Stephan Bröchler confirmed to the news portal that there had been an “internal error”. The votes will now be counted and taken into account in the “final election result.”

The postal ballots are said not to have been delivered in time by the post office, reports Der Spiegel. This renewed election glitch in the election in Berlin could have consequences for the SPD, which is currently just ahead of the reasons. It cannot even be ruled out that the postal votes could influence the coalition issue.

Berlin election: Left boss warns of “reactionary fug”

Update from Tuesday, February 14, 12:45 p.m: Janine Wissler has accused the Christian Democrats of “reactionary stuffiness” and warned of a CDU-led state government in Berlin. Anyone who runs a right-wing election campaign “shouldn’t be surprised if nobody wants to form a coalition with you,” she said left-Federal chairmen now in Berlin.

Wissler countered the claim of the CDU boss Friedrich Merz on the Formation of government after the Berlin re-election. The CDU hopes to win over the SPD or the Greens for an alliance. The left, on the other hand, wants the coalition with the SPD and the Greens to continue.

Preliminary result for the Berlin election is available – 105 votes save Giffey

Update from February 13, 12:26 a.m.: A provisional final result for the Berlin election is available. The clear winner is the CDU with 28.2 percent of the vote. In second place, the SPD apparently intercepted the Greens in the last few meters – by 105 votes.

The Result table of the state returning officer sees both parties at 18.4 percent. According to official figures, the SPD received 278,978 votes, the Greens “only” 278,873 votes. This means that Franziska Giffey still has a chance of retaining the office of governing mayor in a red-green-red alliance. In view of the small distance, a second count is also conceivable.

With the provisional end result, the final is probably the end for the FDP parliamentary group in the House of Representatives. The Liberals only get 4.6 percent of the votes – they miss the five percent hurdle comparatively well.

Berlin election: Greens see interim results wafer-thin ahead of the SPD

+++ 11:23 p.m.: Berlin is still waiting for the final decisions of the House of Representatives election. How close the race for second place is is made clear by ARD election expert Jörg Schönenborn in the “Tagesthemen”: With 15 voting districts still outstanding, according to him the Greens have 276,644 votes, the SPD has 275,900 votes.

28.2% 18.4% 18.4% 12.2% 9.1% 4.7% 9.0% 28.2% 18.4% 18.4% 12.2% 9.1% 4.6% 9.1%

Source: Extrapolations from infratest dimap (ARD) and the research group Wahlen (ZDF)

Update from Sunday, February 12, 7:41 a.m.: Today the time has come: Berliners can vote again in the repeat election. Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Extrapolations and first results should be available around 6.30 p.m. Follow everything in our live ticker for the Berlin election.

Berlin election: When will there be projections and results?

Preliminary report from Saturday, February 11th: Berlin – Only a year in office, the Senate has to look after the governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) put it to the vote again. Due to breakdowns in the election of the Berlin House of Representatives in 2021, the election will be repeated at the behest of the judge. In the election on February 12, 2.4 million eligible voters can therefore again decide which parties will move in and how many seats they will get.

Franziska Giffey and her Senate are under pressure in the new Berlin election. All three parties in the coalition of SPD, greens and left could, according to a survey of Research group elections lose votes compared to 2021. However, the situation is not very clear: According to one Civeysurvey from February 10, 2023, the SPD could improve slightly.

The continuation of the alliance is loud Survey however still possible. However, the CDU clearly wins and is the strongest force in all surveys before the re-election. The FDP but cannot benefit from the weakness of the Senate parties and may even have to worry about moving back.

By the strength of CDU top candidate Kai Wegner could even replace Giffey as governing mayor. According to current polls, the Union could enter into a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. Participation of the FDP is also possible. Another mathematical option is an alliance of CDU, FDP and Greens, however CDU boss Wegner excluded cooperation with the Greens. Background are the demands of the Greens in the field of transport policy.

When are projections and results available?

The polling stations for the Berlin election on February 12 are also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. As soon as voting is over, the poll workers start counting the votes. At 6 p.m., ARD and ZDF also publish the first forecasts. The first projections will be available from around 6.30 p.m.

The state returning officer announces the provisional official final result as soon as all votes have been counted. The Live ticker keeps you up to date. This is usually the case in the late evening or at night. (red with dpa/AFP)