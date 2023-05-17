It wasn’t exactly the “prize” he would have liked to receive, but in these cases the Golden Tapir is always lurking. Stefano Pioli received the first of his career last night immediately after the defeat against Inter, while he was returning home from San Siro.

Painful fall

—

Intercepted by the “Striscia la Notizia” crew, the Rossoneri coach bitterly accepted the delivery and when Valerio Staffelli told him “I brought you the only prize you will win this year. Has anyone in the team let you down?” Pioli replied as follows: “We gave our all. When you go so high and then fall, you hurt yourself even more.”