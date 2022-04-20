This Wednesday, April 20, the Rayados de Monterrey receive the current Mexican soccer champion, Atlas, at the ‘Steel Giant’ in the middle of the week due to the double date corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, where they will seek to stay in direct classification zone to the Liguilla (they are located in fourth position) and avoid playoff positions.
And because the Monterrey team has just lost in Ciudad Universitaria against Club Universidad, the Albiazul coach Victor Manuel Vucetich will make some modifications in order to obtain the three points and avoid being caught by teams such as Atlas, Cruz Azul, Pumas, América and León, which has between 19 and 22 units.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The team from the Sultana del Norte did not take advantage of the opportunity to gain ground in the general table, losing 2-0 to Pumas, so they were left with 22 units just like the red and blacks. After two visiting games, the royal team will return to the BBVA Stadium, a place where Vucetich He has not lost since his return and has four consecutive victories.
For its part, the group from Guadalajara suffers in the ‘Steel Giant’, because since its inauguration it has not been able to beat Rayados, registering six defeats and two draws.
input, Vucetich will not have Rogelio Funes Moriwho will undergo surgery on his left knee, and would return in the final phase of the tournament, so, Vincent Jansenwho has 19 games in a row without scoring, will look to break his drought.
La Pandilla returned to the bases in its lineup and prepares the returns of Celso Ortiz and Erick Aguirre to the starting lineup, regarding the duel against the university students. In addition, Matthias Kranevitter Y Hector Moreno They will return to the bench.
Another movement that the striped trainer would have will be Rudolph Pizarrowho could return to ownership for Jesus Gallardo.
On their own, the foxes will come to the match after losing 2-1 to Mazatlán FC and will not have Julius Caesar Furchby expulsion, in addition to having in doubt Julian Quinones Y Aldo Rocha due to injury.
#defeat #Pumas #Vucetich #prepares #Atlas
Leave a Reply