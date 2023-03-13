The Guadalajara Sports Club seeks to turn the page after suffering a defeat against the Puebla Strip on matchday 11.
Now, the Sacred Flock focuses on what will be their next commitment at the Akron Stadium when they receive Club América in the National Classic, since they cannot afford to leave points again, so they will seek to stay among the best four teams of the contest.
After the confrontation against the camotero team, the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic It is clear that he will not consider three footballers again, since they have practically not received many minutes and have not taken advantage of their minutes on the pitch, according to the portal we are chivas.
The first two would be Hiram Mier and Jose ‘Tepa’ GonzalezWell, they were not even summoned to the previous game and when they have received minutes they have not responded and now even less that they have returned Antonio Briseno and it’s about to come back Alexis Vega.
Unfortunately, another of the players that would be deleted by the coach would be the player from the team of MX Expansion League, tapatio, Zahid Munoz who failed to convince the coach because precisely with his presence he fell against the Strip and practically the entire tournament has been in the box of the tapatio.
