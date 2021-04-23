C.SU chief Markus Söder continues to distance himself from the Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. Söder told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was “not convinced by the reasons for the candidacy” of Laschet. At the same time, he expressed respect for the Greens’ candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock.

After a long struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, Laschet prevailed against Söder at the beginning of the week. With a view to the CDU chief, he said that there was “no personal break between us”. However, he and Laschet have “a different understanding of democracy and program”. With the vote of the CDU federal executive in favor of Laschet, the CDU has now “also assumed responsibility for the procedure and the result”.

Söder also said that his own political approach was “perhaps a little more progressive” than that of the CDU chairman. Today it is not wise to “make a policy of ‘Helmut Kohl 2.0’ out of the past”. He, Söder, “stands for modernization in the program”, for example in the areas of climate and species protection, women’s quota or the high-tech agenda.

Söder nevertheless expressed the expectation that the Union with Laschet as the top candidate in the federal election on September 26th would achieve a result “well over 30 percent”. In the event of an election success, the CSU leader demanded that a future cabinet should be filled with women and men on an equal footing. “Significantly more representatives from the new federal states” should also be involved, and “the reality of migration” must be reflected in the government.

Söder for alliance with the Greens

Söder also spoke out in favor of a coalition between the Union and the Greens, if the election result allowed it. “Of course the FDP would be the easier partner. But the Greens are the more exciting, ”he pointed out. “It is not enough to see the environment only as decoration. It is central, ”he emphasized.

The CSU leader told Baerbock that she had no government experience, “but she has her life experience, and the model of a young candidate has found many followers in Finland, Denmark and New Zealand”. He, Söder, takes Baerbock’s “fresh and modern candidacy very seriously”.

Laschet, on the other hand, approached the Greens’ candidate for chancellor indirectly on Friday. In a speech at a business conference of family entrepreneurs, he spoke out in favor of strengthening industrial jobs. “It will be the task of a new federal government to talk more about competitiveness again,” he said. Climate protection should not be paramount.

Decision regardless of the base

Söder justified his own application for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor by stating that there had been a “massive request from the CDU and the population”. “When people’s expectations are so high, you shouldn’t duck back,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. However, it was never his “personal career plan” to become Chancellor.

Söder was critical of the fact that the CDU board had voted for Laschet on the night of last Tuesday without considering the mood of the grassroots: “The belief that political or personal decisions in the committees are still completely independent of the I do not consider the basis and the expectations of the people to be in keeping with the times. ”Nonetheless, he accepted the vote of the CDU board in order to avoid“ a serious rift ”in the Union.

Meanwhile, Söder’s resignation and Laschet’s proclamation as candidate for chancellor of the Union of Christian Socials saw a surge in requests for online memberships. You can hardly keep up with the processing at the moment, said the CSU when asked.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther criticized the campaign for nationwide online memberships. “That doesn’t help,” said the CDU politician to the FAZ. “The situation is still a bit hardened.” The Union is strongest when you pull together in one direction. “But I think that Markus Söder has done a lot in the past few days to look for solidarity, because he knows that too.”

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume confirmed to the “Bild” newspaper that the CSU regional management in Munich had received more than 1000 applications for online membership on Thursday alone. When asked, the CDU said that everyone would be happy to receive any support for the Union, “because we can only successfully contest the upcoming Bundestag election campaign together and with commitment”.