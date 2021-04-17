M.Prime presidents of several countries have expressed concerns about the government’s plans for a nationwide emergency brake to combat the coronavirus. The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) criticized the plans as too inflexible. His Hessian counterpart Volker Bouffier (CDU) pointed out legal concerns about the planned exit restrictions. Intensive care physicians continue to urge politicians to hurry and warn of time-consuming arguments over details.

The Bundestag dealt with the amendment to the Infection Protection Act in the first reading on Friday. Contact restrictions to break the third corona wave should apply in counties and cities from an incidence of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week.

In addition, exit restrictions are planned from 9 p.m. These are particularly controversial. There were also different opinions on this in an expert hearing in the health committee on Friday. The Scientific Service of the Bundestag had also expressed doubts about the constitutional admissibility of the nocturnal exit restriction.

A law that the countries will hardly come up against

The health committee could decide on possible changes to the previous draft on Monday. Approval by the Bundestag is planned for next Wednesday. The Federal Council wants to deal with it on Thursday.

The changes to the Infection Protection Act are formulated as an objection law, which makes it more difficult for the regional chamber to stop or change it. The chamber of states would have to call the mediation committee with representatives from the Bundestag and Bundesrat for renegotiations. This would require an absolute majority of 35 of the 69 votes in the Federal Council.

If some countries criticize the measures, they will find support in other parts of Germany. Some countries – such as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Baden-Württemberg – have announced that the Corona emergency brake will apply to them from Monday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) appealed to the federal states on Thursday not to wait for the federal emergency brake in view of the tense situation.

“Big Legal Concerns”

Hesse’s Prime Minister Bouffier, however, raised legal doubts about the admissibility of exit restrictions. “There are already major legal concerns about the curfew, as it is formulated in the law,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. However, he does not see any disempowerment of the states in the law.

How Hesse will position itself in the Federal Council has not yet been determined. “We are constructive,” said Bouffier. “We are waiting to see what changes there are in the Bundestag. I also think it is right to make the law more constitutional in some areas. For example, curfews should only be imposed as a last resort, that is, as a last resort. “

Saarland’s head of government Hans strangers with the federal emergency brake. “If we go into another full lockdown completely uncreatively, that will help something,” said the CDU politician of the “world”. “But it will also cause a lot of annoyance.” At the same time, he defended his country’s nationally recognized model of combining openings with rapid tests. The number of infections in Saarland did not increase more than in the rest of Germany. “This shows that our very careful opening steps are not an additional driver for infections,” emphasized Hans.

No understanding of detailed discussions

The President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx, urged us to hurry. “There is currently no time for days or weeks of discussion – now is high time to act,” said Marx to the editorial network Germany. He has no understanding for detailed discussions about the sense of individual measures. The infection process must be brought under control as quickly as possible. That is why the nationwide emergency brake is needed – better yesterday than today.

The left also called for a tough lockdown. “A consistent and solidarity lockdown with the shutdown of most areas over two or three weeks would be much more useful than dragging on in this half-hearted and stressful permanent lockdown for weeks and months,” said party leader Janine Wissler of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “If you only pull the emergency brakes at incidence values ​​of 100 and 200, you are already in the middle of exponential growth.” The intensive care units were full. “You can’t open schools and retail outlets in model regions.”

Against Corona conditions, people want to demonstrate again in several German cities this Saturday. Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht called on the police, in the event of massive rule violations or even criminal acts, “a clear red line must be drawn and consistent action must be taken”. As a final consequence, demonstrations would have to be broken up, said the SPD politician in the newspapers of the Funke media group.