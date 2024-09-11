“Our vision is about the future, and Trump’s vision is about the past,” the Democratic candidate said after the debate with former President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the Democratic candidate said that “boredom” was causing the public to leave early at the former president’s rallies.

“You’ll see at his rallies that he’ll talk about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter, and he’ll talk about how windmills cause cancer,” Harris said. “What you’ll also notice is that people start leaving rallies early because they’re tired and bored. And I’ll tell you the one thing you won’t hear him talk about is you.”

Harris also accused Trump of being a “laughingstock” in the world and easily manipulated by some of the world’s worst leaders, in one of several clashes between the two sides over foreign policy.

“I’ve traveled the world as vice president of the United States, and world leaders have been mocking Donald Trump,” Harris said of Trump. “I’ve spoken to military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they’ve said you’re a disgrace.”

“It is well known that these dictators and tyrants are encouraging you to be president again because they are very clear – they can manipulate you with flattery and favoritism, which is why many of the military leaders you have worked with have told me that you are a disgrace,” she added.

What happened before the debate?