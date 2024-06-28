US President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday his intention to run for president despite his performance in the televised debate he had on Thursday against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

Biden said, in front of a gathering of his supporters in North Carolina, “I no longer walk as easily as I did before. I no longer speak fluently as I did before. I no longer debate with the same quality as before, but I know how to tell the truth.”

“I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, as millions of Americans know, that when you fall, you get back up,” added the Democratic presidential candidate.

Yesterday evening, the US President held the first debate for the elections scheduled for next November, against his predecessor, who is seeking to return to the White House.