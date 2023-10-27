After the death of Tiziana Brucato and her aunt: the municipality of Caltavuturo started a fundraiser to help the girl’s family

There are so many people shocked and saddened by the sudden disappearance of Tiziana Brucato and Lara Cattani, niece and aunt respectively. Unfortunately, on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 October they died following a serious accident between a car and a truck.

The twin sister Emanuela and his 25-year-old cousin Simone are both hospitalized, the boy is out of danger, while the 30-year-old is still fighting for his life.

The municipality of Caltavuturowhere the two girls lived, he chose to start one fundraiser, to help the family with the expenses they will have to bear. In the post posted on Facebook, they wrote:

In order to give financial support to the family for the huge expenses they will have to face, the Municipal Administration, the City Council, the brotherhoods and the parish are promoting this fundraiser.

Demonstrating to it the affection and solidarity that Caltavuturo is able to express in these moments. To this end, all those who freely and voluntarily wish to contribute can do so by directly making a donation to the current account.

The accident in which Tiziana Brucato and her aunt died

The events occurred around 2.30pm on Tuesday 24 October. Precisely on the road that leads from Nuova Bazzanese to Zola Predosa, in the province of Bologna.

After graduating last March, Tiziana and Emanuela went to visit the parents uncles. They had had several job interviews and that day they were in the car with their aunt, because there was a plane waiting for them to go back home.

When suddenly, she would be right the small carled by Lara Cattani, CEO invade the oncoming lane. In those seconds a man was passing by truckwho was unable to avoid them.

The impact was devastating. SimonLara’s 25-year-old son, stuck between the sheets of the vehicle, asked for help first, making a call to the father. She explained the heartbreaking scene before her eyes. When the doctors arrived for Tiziana and Lara there was nothing left to do.