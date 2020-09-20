The US President wants to settle the succession for the Supreme Court quickly. District Judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered one of his preferred candidates.

WASHINGTON dpa | US President Donald Trump wants to fill the post of the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg during his term in office. If so, it could cement the conservative majority in the US Supreme Court for years or even decades. Trump announced on the weekend that he would nominate a woman, probably in the coming days. Ginsburg, a liberal icon in America, died on Friday at the age of 87 of complications from cancer.

“It will be a woman,” said Trump during a campaign appearance in the state of North Carolina. His most likely candidate is District Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Chicago, reported the television station ABC, citing government circles. She is known as a clear anti-abortionist – this is a central issue for the Conservatives in the US.

Constitutional judges are appointed for life in the United States. At 48, Barrett could potentially have a long time ahead of him in the Supreme Court. After Ginsburg’s death, she would also be the third woman in the nine-member judges.

The US Supreme Court justices are proposed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. He would prefer the house to vote before the November 3rd presidential election, Trump said. The Democrats around presidential candidate Joe Biden reject this vehemently. They hope to be able to push through their own candidate after Biden’s election victory and a shift in the balance of power in the Senate.

It is unclear whether there would be a majority in favor of quick replacement

Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. It is unclear, however, whether a majority will also come about for the quick replacement of the vacant judge’s post at the Supreme Court. Because between the political camps is fiercely disputed whether the Republicans should decide on the key personnel so shortly before the end of Trump’s current term in office.

The US Supreme Court often has the final say on sensitive issues of principle on issues such as abortion, immigration, gun rights and discrimination. After Ginsburg’s death, only three of the nine judges are clearly assigned to the liberal camp, all others are considered more or less conservative.

The Democrats are therefore demanding that a nomination be held until the next presidential term, which begins on January 20, 2021. You point out that the Republicans in the Senate blocked the outgoing President Barack Obama’s preferred candidate four years ago with a reference to the election year at that time.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced just hours after Ginsburg’s death that he would vote on a candidate for her successor. He argues that unlike then, the president and the majority of senators now belong to one party. Biden and other Democratic politicians, on the other hand, are demanding that the Republicans let the voters decide on the new president. Among the Republicans in the Senate, only Susan Collins has so far spoken out in favor of having the president, who was elected in November, decide on Ginsburg’s successor.

Immediately after Ginsburg’s death became known, hundreds of mourners gathered in front of the Washington court. Trump praised his critic as the “titan of law” and ordered flags on the White House and government buildings to be hoisted at half mast for a day.