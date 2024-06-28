The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after the death of people in a fire in a dormitory in Balashikha

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case after the deaths of people during a fire in a dormitory in Balashikha. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Moscow region headquarters of the RF IC.

“A criminal case has been opened in Balashikha regarding the death of people during a fire in a dormitory,” the department said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that a dormitory building in Balashikha near Moscow caught fire, killing five people. According to Baza, the fire occurred in a building on Keramicheskaya Street. Operational services reported that three people were rescued and resuscitation efforts are being carried out with them.