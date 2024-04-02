Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The chairwoman of the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht makes serious allegations against the Israeli government and demands consequences from the federal government.

Berlin/Tel Aviv – The death of aid workers in Gaza due to a suspected Israeli attack is also causing reactions in Germany. BSW party founder Sahra Wagenknecht has called for an immediate arms embargo against Israel. “Dying in Gaza and Israel’s attacks in neighboring countries must end immediately,” Wagenknecht said on Tuesday (April 2). “The fact that employees of international aid organizations who wanted to feed the hungry were targeted by the Israeli army must have consequences.”

Since Israel's government is resisting all appeals and trampling on international humanitarian law, the federal government should respond with an arms embargo, said the BWS chairwoman. “It is deeply hypocritical when, on the one hand, international humanitarian aid is organized, while on the other hand Western states supply weapons to continue the killing of women and children in particular. This is at least indirect involvement in war crimes by the Israeli government.”

Wagenknecht calls for a rethink: Germany must no longer support Israel's war

The Bundestag should decide next week whether weapons can continue to be supplied for the war in Gaza, demanded Wagenknecht. “German reasons of state – standing up for Israel's security – must, in case of doubt, also mean bringing an Israeli government that is out of control to reason.”

Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW) party at a press conference in Berlin. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Seven employees of the aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in a suspected Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. The aid organization confirmed the death of its employees on Tuesday morning. The Israeli army speaks of a “tragic incident” that should be investigated.

Even at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Wagenknecht was noted for her stance against any arms deliveries and called for peace negotiations with Russia. Also in Israel war the former can be found the left-Politician as an outsider in the Bundestag again. At a peace demonstration in Berlin in November, she sharply criticized the German government and the arms deliveries to Israel.

Wagenknecht: Netanyahu’s “ruthless warfare” is not “self-defense”

“We Germans in particular have a special responsibility for Jewish life. And we have the responsibility to defend Israel’s right to exist without any ifs and buts,” the 54-year-old initially affirmed. Wagenknecht went on to say that Germany was not obliged to “whitewash and support the Netanyahu government’s ruthless warfare as self-defense.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Since the terrorist attack by the radical Islamic Hamas On October 7th, in which 1,140 people were killed and around 240 hostages were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip, Israel waged war against the Islamist terrorist organization. So far, around 30,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli air strikes.

Although the federal government also doubts the proportionality of the war waged by Israel, it does not want to rule out arms deliveries. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza Mirror reported. “Both in direct discussions and publicly,” the office is calling on Israel “to allow more humanitarian aid in Gaza.” (dpa/SiSchr)