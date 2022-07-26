After almost a month of suffering, after being doused with gasoline and set on fire by a family member identified as Primitive “N”“On July 1, because of a dispute over a house, Margarita Cecena He lost his life and left three children orphaned.

In addition to this, 15 days before she had been beaten, which is why she filed a complaint with the Morelos State Prosecutor’s Officewhich according to her mother’s statements, did not transcend as it was considered a family problem, regardless of the injuries caused to Margarita.

Likewise, upon confirming the death of the victim, to become the 23rd femicide in the state so far in 2022, the authorities issued a statement in response to the accusations generated by not responding to the call for help.

In the letter, the Morelos authorities assured that at no time was there an omission of the case, since there was an investigation folder, after the first attack on Margarita had been recorded.

“At no time has there been an omission on the part of the State Prosecutor’s Office, since from knowledge of the facts, through the Eastern Regional Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation folder was initiated, which has been made up of different testimonies and experts who have been expanding,” he said.

We recommend you read:

He also commented that he had followed up on the acts of violence, and that he will carry out the corresponding investigations to find those responsible for his death.

“It is important to point out that there has been a timely follow-up to the acts of violence that triggered the family conflict as mentioned, integrating all the elements with the always unfortunate loss of life, however the corresponding investigations will also be carried out inside and that there is always timely and comprehensive attention to the defendants”.

Lastly, regarding the East Regional Prosecutor’s Officemain accused of dismissing Margarita’s initial complaint for the blows received 15 days before being doused with gasoline, indicated that they continue to investigate the case.

“The East Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigative acts that allow those who committed this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and in the process the corresponding legal qualification will be carried out and at no time have the actions that guarantee the attention and the access to the administration of justice for the direct victim and those who are indirect, and thus, that these acts do not go unpunished,” he said.