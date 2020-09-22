Just a few days after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump wants to quickly appoint a new judge at the US Supreme Court. The Democrats want to prevent that.

Update from September 21, 3:15 p.m.: US President Donald Trump appears in the nomination of a new one judge for the Supreme Court to be serious. “I think it will be Friday or Saturday,” said Trump on Monday on Fox News. He added that he would wait until after the funeral. So that would Trump less than 50 days before US presidential election appoint a judge, who then holds her position for life.

After the death of the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg could the Supreme Court in the case of a successful nomination of Trump’s candidate – which has not yet been finalized – will be significantly more conservative than before. The Democrats had the US presidents asked to leave the nomination to the newly elected president after the election. So either the one confirmed in office Donald Trump or its competitor Joe Biden. Supreme Court judges must be approved by the Senate. Trump’s Republicans currently hold 53 seats out of 100.

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of abuse of power

First report from September 21, 2020: Washington DC – Just three days after the topmost died Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg a battle for the successor of the renowned lawyer breaks out in the US capital Supreme Court. US President Donald Trump * would like a successor to Bader Ginsburg for the as soon as possible highest court determine. Since the judges at the Supreme Court hold their office for life, Trump could just under a month and a half before the Presidential election* another decision of enormous political importance.

An absurdity when it comes to Trump’s competitors Joe Biden * goes. The democratic one Presidential candidate on Sunday vehemently opposed it before the election for a successor Bader Ginsburg to determine. A fast-track trial for designating a Supreme Court judge so close to the election would be an “abuse of power” of the US presidents same said the 77-year-old in Philadelphia. The AFP reports.

Biden also urged the Republican members of the US Senate to oppose such a decision: “Preserve your constitutional duty, your conscience. Let the people speak. Cools the flames that have hit our country, ”he said democrat towards the senators.

Donald Trump: Few senators could prevent the US President’s plans

As it currently stands, the warehouse is the republican split on this decision. The Texan Senator Ted Cruz emphasized that in the event of a controversial election the American people would occupy one fully Supreme Court and one therefore cannot leave the position vacant. But two other Republican Senators – Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski – spoke out on Sunday against a fast-track process to nominate a successor for Bader Ginsburg out. Since the Republicans in senate had a majority of 53 to 47 seats, a few Republican votes would be enough to win Trumps* To block projects. Especially since in the ranks of the Republicans with Chuck Grassley and the former presidential candidate Mitt Romney two more wobbly candidates are standing.

Successor to Bader Ginsburg: Nancy Pelosi threatens Donald Trump with a blockade

In addition, the democratic majority leader in the Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives to block an emergency procedure for the succession of Ruth Bader Ginsburg if necessary. “We have arrows in our quiver that we will not talk about at the moment,” the 80-year-old told ABC. Pelosi has already shown herself to be a bitter opponent of the US presidents*. Which “arrows” the Democrat alluding to is still unclear, as the House of Representatives has no influence on the nomination of judges on Supreme Court Has. (fd) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital-Redaktionsnetzweks.

