It would be in remission the malignancy it affected Blythe Danner, wife of director Bruce Paltrow and mother of the very famous actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The woman would have received a terrible diagnosis, immediately starting a course of treatment which, it seems, has borne fruit for her. Her husband also had the same pathology, but unfortunately he didn’t make it.

The woman herself gave the good news, underlining that she was finally in remission after the treatment received to cure the oral cancer that she had been diagnosed. The same cancer that had caused the death of her husband, director Bruce Paltrow.

The man, husband of Blythe Danner and father of the actress Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow, had died in 2002. In his case, unfortunately, the treatments did not have the desired effect. In an interview with People magazine he recounted his joy at this good news.

Everyone is affected by cancer in some way, but it is unusual for a couple to have the same cancer. I started feeling very dizzy and was forgetting everything. And then I felt a knot in my neck, right next to where Bruce had found his [nel 1999].

The woman then continued the story:

I remember rolling my eyes and saying to Bruce, ‘Are you alone up there? It’s a nasty disease. But now I’m fine. And I’m lucky to be alive.

For Blythe Danner a diagnosis after losing her husband to the same disease

Blythe Danner was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, which she initially kept from her children because she didn’t want them to worry. She finally told Gwyneth that she obviously couldn’t believe her ears.

After three surgeries and many treatments, the tumor is now in remission. Her daughter said that her mother faced the ordeal experienced with grace and strength: she was amazed. Now Blythe Danner works with the Oral Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of this type of cancer.