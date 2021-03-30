I.n last summer, shortly after the violent death of George Floyd, nine councilors stood on a park stage in Minneapolis and announced that they wanted to get rid of the police in their current form. Protesters across the country called for the police to cut their money, the slogan “Defund the Police”. After the African American Floyd died under the knee of the policeman Derek Chauvin, things should not go on as before. The trial of Chauvin for alleged murder began this week. And in Minneapolis, many people are wondering what has actually been achieved since the Black Lives Matter demonstrations with millions of participants nationwide.

Ten months after Floyd’s death, citizens, politicians and the police here are so divided over the future that the “New York Times” recently called the dispute a “war” between the city and itself. In June last year, the will to reform seemed strong, even though Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the most radical demands. The state government under Governor Tim Walz opened an investigation into the past ten years of police work in the city because of incidents of overt racism.

But the reform forces quickly encountered strong resistance – and in the end only a few elements remained of the proposals to “abolish” the police and put the majority of the money into social work. The city council diverted eight million dollars from the police budget to social work and violence prevention. In the meantime, the police downsized, but not through reforms: around 200 officers resigned, some complained of stress-related illnesses. Of the 888 police officers who could be on duty, 648 are currently still doing their job.

Greater poverty, more crime

The situation in the city has worsened in the past few months. In the “Twin Cities” Minneapolis and St. Paul the number of crimes rose according to media reports at times by 25 percent. The looting last summer caused a stir. The anger over Floyd’s death mixed with desperation and a lack of prospects during the pandemic.

But the problem of misery crime has plagued the city for a long time. As in many other American cities, poorer neighborhoods suffer from unemployment, poor infrastructure, a lack of tax revenues and the drug trafficking that goes hand in hand with gun violence. Some people called the city “Murderapolis” as early as the 1990s. There are still regular shootings in some streets, residents cannot feel safe. According to a study from last year, the number of city districts with concentrated poverty has more than doubled since 1980 – these are neighborhoods in which more than 30 percent of the people are poor.