After the death of the two boyfriends, what is happening is very serious: Vincenzo's father forced to intervene on a radio broadcast

They are all still shocked by the heartbreaking and sudden disappearance of the two fiancés, found lifeless in their car, inside the garage, in the Kennedy district, in Secondigliano. They were only 24 and 20 years old, but investigations suggest that it was just a tragic accident.

Vincenzo Nocerino he had studied as a web designer, but he helped his father in the pizzeria where he is a partner. The two had a link very profound, given that only a few years ago he had lost his mother and they were left alone.

Vida Shahvalad instead he was only 20 years old and studying at the university of Naples. She was of Iranian origins and had moved to Caserta with her family. For her country of origin she was supposed to be an example and a person to be like proud, but in reality this did not happen. Today, one of the most famous radio talks in Naples, “La Radiazza” they talked about what is happening.

The two conductors Gianni Simioli and Serena Li Calzi when talking about the story, they said they also talked about it in a news Iranian. However, they described Vida as a “crook”. They totally distorted what happened to the two young engaged men.

Boyfriends found dead, Vincenzo's father's intervention during the radio broadcast

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

Vincenzo's father had only a short time before known Vida. The two boys loved each other and like their peers, they just wanted to be able to stay Together. Alfredo Nocerino who is now carrying out all the bureaucratic procedures to be able to give last goodbye to his son, after the autopsy, speaking to the microphones of “La Radiazza”, he said:

Enzo wasn't just a son, he was a friend, a brother. I spoke to a friend of the family and learned that they are sick. There is a piece on the Iranian news that talks about Vida. This girl came into the house and I think I have sound principles. It's not fair that she should be denigrated or mocked. She was a girl who studied.

In the meantime, in addition to Vincenzo's father, Vida's family is also experiencing a great moment ache. I am waiting for the body's clearance to be able to bring it back Iran for the last goodbye.