The police caught a man who is said to have killed an 88-year-old in Berlin. (Iconic image) © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

In Berlin-Köpenick, an 85-year-old dies violently. The alleged perpetrator was arrested in Bavaria.

Berlin – After the killing of an elderly woman in Berlin-Köpenick, a 62-year-old was arrested in Bavaria. The public prosecutor’s office assumes a treacherous murder, said a spokesman on Friday. The district court issued a corresponding arrest warrant. The man is now in custody. According to the spokesman, it is a neighbor of the 85-year-old victim.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the German man is also being investigated for bodily harm. Before the accused is said to have strangled the 85-year-old in her house on Wednesday, he is said to have choked his 88-year-old partner. The background is said to have been a dispute between the couple because the 88-year-old had found a text message from the 85-year-old on the man’s cell phone. dpa