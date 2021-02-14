After the death of a man as a result of the collapse of the roof of a hangar in the south of Moscow, a criminal case was opened.

how reported on the website of the Moscow Department of the ICR, investigators opened a case for the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements, which inadvertently resulted in the death of a person.

Currently, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the emergency. In addition, a forensic medical examination was appointed.

The roof of the hangar partially collapsed on February 14 in the Tsaritsyno area. One man was injured and died at the scene from his injuries.

On the eve in the Kaluga region there was a partial collapse of the roof of the hangar. From under the rubble body removed deceased man. It was reported that another person may be under the rubble. Accumulation of large masses of snow could have caused the incident.