The bear that killed a jogger almost two weeks ago was found and captured in the province of Trentino on Tuesday night. A shooting order had previously been suspended by a court.

After the death of the jogger, police officers go through the accident site in the forest. Image: dpa

Nfter the deadly attack on a jogger in northern Italy, wild bear JJ4 was captured, according to the province of Trentino. The animal was found at night in the area around the forests of the area, as the province announced on Tuesday morning. The regional president of Trentino-Alto Adige, Maurizio Fugatti, wanted to comment on the details at a later date.

A 26-year-old jogger was attacked and killed by the bear at the beginning of April in the Trentino municipality of Caldes in a valley (Val di Sole) popular with hikers and tourists. A DNA comparison confirmed this. JJ4 is the sister of the “problem bear” Bruno, who was shot dead in Bavaria in 2006.

The province then issued a down order for JJ4 to “preserve public safety.” However, the administrative court in Trento suspended the order last week. Animal welfare organizations had appealed the order.

In Italy, since the death of the Trentino jogger, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans has come to a head. The province wants to halve the number of bears in the northern Italian region. She also advocated killing aggressive bears. According to media reports, various mayors from the region around the Val di Sole have recently campaigned for a tough crackdown.

Animal rights activists, on the other hand, criticize the plans and advocate the establishment of wildlife corridors or raising public awareness of how to deal with wild animals.