The man from Bad Tölz was on the run from a police checkpoint on the opposite lane through the city, ignored several red lights and caught two young people. Now he has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

I.In the trial of a fatal speeding accident in Munich, the defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and fourfold attempted murder. That was decided by the Munich I Regional Court on Tuesday.

The German from the Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen district raced through the city on November 15, 2019 shortly before midnight on the run from a police checkpoint on the opposite lane. He is said to have escaped because he was under the influence of drugs, violated probation, and was afraid of going to jail.

According to the investigators, he ignored several red lights and recorded – according to the public prosecutor’s office, with more than 120 kilometers per hour – two 14 and 16 year old youngsters who were crossing the street. The 14-year-old died, the 16-year-old was seriously injured.