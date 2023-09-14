The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Buffalo Games LLC, of Buffalo, New York, announce the retirement of activity kits Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Due to the death of a baby 10 months old.

Through a statement, Buffalo Games LLC, recalled around 52,000 activity kits Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads due to risks of ingestion, suffocation and obstruction.

Buffalo Games LLCexplained that water pearls have a risk of injurySerious injuries or death if swallowed. These pearls increase in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction due to risks of ingestion, suffocation and obstruction.

This recall involves the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. On the front of the purple container, the label says Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. Includes: 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads.

Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor shovel, tongs, a shovel with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions.

Ultimate Chuckle & Roar Water Bead Activity Kit. Photo: Buffalo Games LLC

The activity kit It was sold in a purple box with UPC number 079346627035 on the back.

One dead baby and one injured

Buffalo Games received a report from the death of a child 10 months for swallowing the water beads recalled in July 2023 in Wisconsin.

Buffalo Games also received a report that a 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 in Maine when swallowing the water beads, causing an intestinal blockage that required surgery to remove them.

Consumers should stop using them immediately and remove children activity kits Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads withdrawn from the market.

The activity kits Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads The recalled items were sold exclusively in Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 to November 2022 for approximately $15.

The products were manufactured in China and imported by Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.