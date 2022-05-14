The mysterious golden wagon, believed to be from one of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Myanmar or Thailand, washed up on the shore of the Sunapali seaport in Srikakulam district, and it may have lost its way due to Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

Local villagers and fishermen were seen pulling the golden wagon out of the water with the help of ropes tied around it, the British newspaper The Independent reported.

Videos posted on social media showed people of all ages huddled around the wagon, amazed and amazed at its build.

An assistant inspector, in Naupada district of the prefecture, said the higher authorities have been informed and they have launched an investigation.

The policeman told the Anya news agency that the vehicle may have come from another country, adding, “We have informed the intelligence and senior officials.”

It is noteworthy that the state was subjected to continuous rain last week due to Hurricane Asani.