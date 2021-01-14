After the cup sensation in Kiel, the focus was mainly on Thomas Müller. In an interview after the game he is said to have “attacked” ARD reporter Valeska Homburg. A completely wrong and exaggerated view of the interview.
FC Bayern got it. In Kiel there was a surprising 8: 7 bankruptcy after penalties. Despite being in the lead twice, the record cup winner did not manage to move into the next round against the second division second.
It was the earliest elimination of Bayern in the DFB Cup since 2000. At that time, 1. FC Magdeburg was also eliminated on penalties. After the game, Thomas Müller presented himself to the ARD. First, Müller, who started for Lewandowski in the center of the storm, tried a factual analysis of what had happened before. He looked somewhat at a loss. After all, his team dominated the game and left numerous scoring opportunities in the extra time. In the end they failed again because of a goal that looked like a blueprint from the past few weeks. And of course the coolness of the people of Kiel.
Emotions in the interview really came into play when reporter Valeska Homburg asked:
Homburg: How was the mood in the cabin now? (slight laughter to be heard)
Müller: What do you think … you are laughing here now. Of course you laughed. What do you think, how the mood …?
Homburg: After FC Bayern retired so early for the first time. Since 2000. Have there been any attempts to explain it?
Müller: No, there was nothing there yet. We are of course served. Can you imagine?
All the media quickly headlined the “complaining miller” and his attack on the ARD-Reporter. “Müller messes with a reporter” – something like that was said everywhere.
Müller’s response clearly expressed frustration at the defeat. After all, it had only been sealed a few minutes earlier. And also clear that as a reporter you can ask questions. Also how the mood was in the cabin. Although that should be more than obvious.
From Müller’s point of view, however, the emotions were more than understandable. On the one hand, because Homburg actually laughed (which shouldn’t be interpreted as malice or malicious glee). On the other hand, because the question was rhetorical. Of course, the mood in the FCB dressing room was down.
Koan attack!
Turning this into a kind of attack or even a scandal has no basis whatsoever. And it shows once again that we try to make something big out of everything. Rather, one should be grateful to Müller: On the one hand, that he gave himself up. On the other hand, that he does not use standardized phrases, but rather wears his heart on his tongue.
Aren’t these exactly the interviews everyone always wants? And exactly the types that no longer seem to exist? So please – everyone pull back a little! The Müller interview was far less dramatic than it was done. Neither from Homburg’s side, nor from Müller’s side. It was an expression of emotions after a very bitter Bavarian Cup!
Leave a Reply