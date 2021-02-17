The referee Andrés Merlos, who had an interdict with the Rosario Central player Emiliano Vecchio last Monday in the match against Argentinos Juniors, was left out of the appointment for the second day of the Professional Soccer League Cup.

The controversy of the 20 million arose when the Canalla player told the referee after a sanction that he considered unfair: “I have 20 green clubs in the bank“.

Faced with this situation, Merlos approached the goalkeeper, Jorge Broun and explained: “Fatura, with all due respect, you know that I bank. I have 30 green clubs, he told me”, to which Vecchio from behind, replied: “I have 20”.

The concrete thing is that Emiliano apologized after what happened declaring in TyC Sports: ”I am very ashamed, people who know me know that I am not like that, but I was taken. I am not to get very angry. Maybe I got closer, I told him close. He had previously told me several things to get me to that point too, he has a very special treatment with the players. I am not to do those things, I am not to get angry. “As for Merlos, he was left without directing on the next date.

On the other hand, Darío Herrera was designated for next Sunday’s match between Newell’s and Boca Juniors, while Fernando Rapallini will be at River – Rosario Central on Saturday.

Fernando Rapallini will be the first to referee at the renovated Monumental. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / POOL / AFP)

Herrera will referee the match to be played on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario and will be accompanied by assistants Maximiliano Del Yesso and Julio Fernández.

After 345 days, River will be local again at the Monumental stadium -refurbished during the pandemic- on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. against Rosario Central with arbitration by Rapallini. Juan Pablo Belatti and José Savorani will be the assistants and Ariel Penel will be the fourth official.

The complete schedule for the second date will be as follows:

Friday February 19

19.15 Gymnastics – Workshops

Referee: Germán Delfino Assistant Referee 1: Gerardo Carretero Assistant Referee 2: Sebastián Raineri Fourth Official: Pablo Giménez

21.30 Arsenal – Banfield

Referee: Fernando Echenique Assistant Referee 1: Lucas Germanotta Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba Fourth Official: Mariano Negrete

Saturday February 20

17.10 Godoy Cruz – Students

Referee: Diego Ceballos Assistant Referee 1: Andrés Barbieri Assistant Referee 2: Mariana De Almeida Fourth Official: Yamil Possi

17.10 Lanús – Defense and Justice

Referee: Fernando Espinoza Assistant Referee 1: Diego Romero Assistant Referee 2: Iván Núñez Fourth Official: Adrián Franklin

19.20 Racing – Aldosivi

Referee: Facundo Tello Figueroa Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Navarro Assistant Referee 2: Marcelo Bistocco Fourth Official: Jorge Broggi

21.30 River – Rosario Central

Referee: Fernando Rapallini Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti Assistant Referee 2: José Savorani Fourth Official: Ariel Penel

Sunday February 21

17.10 Argentines – Platense

Referee: Néstor Pitana Assistant referee 1: Hernán Maidana Assistant referee 2: Hugo Páez Fourth referee: Sebastián Zunino

17.10 Sarmiento – Velez

Referee: Jorge Baliño Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky Assistant Referee 2: Mariano Viale Fourth Official: Nelson Sosa

19.20 Board of Trustees – Independent

Referee: Mauro Vigliano Assistant referee 1: Diego Bonfá Assistant referee 2: Diego Martín Fourth referee: Mariano González

21.30 Newell’s – Boca

Referee: Darío Herrera Assistant referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso Assistant referee 2: Julio Fernández Fourth referee: Diego Abal

Monday February 22

19.15 Hurricane – Union

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo Assistant Referee 1: Ariel Scime Assistant Referee 2: Gisela Trucco Fourth Official: Nazareno Arasa

19.15 Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba

Referee: Pablo Echavarría Assistant Referee 1: Gabriel Chade Assistant Referee 2: Eduardo Lucero Fourth Official: Emanuel Ejarque

21.30 Columbus – San Lorenzo

Referee: Patricio Loustau Assistant Referee 1: Javier Uziga Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli Fourth Official: Silvio Trucco

