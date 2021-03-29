After the tense crossing during a virtual summit and Alberto Fernández insisting on criticism during a television interview, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou again spoke of “ballast” and “corset” when referring to Mercosur.

“We have the vocation of regional integration. We have the vocation that Mercosur is a springboard and not a corset or a ballast“Lacalle Pou remarked.

And he added: “We have a vocation that Mercosur, due to its own production, its own composition, geographical and human characteristics, has much to give the world.”

Fernández had crossed the Uruguayan president during the summit that he presided over virtually from the Casa Rosada and challenged him to leave the bloc if they thought that Mercosur was a “drag.”

The Argentine president redoubled his criticism this Saturday by pointing out that it was “unusually aggressive. “

News in development.

JPE