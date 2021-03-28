President Alberto Fernández criticized his Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou this Saturday, noting that the proposal he made during the Mercosur summit was “unusually aggressive” and “out of place”.

“I believe that the Uruguayan president fainted. If anyone lost the temperance of his speech it was him. I find it very unkind for the shipmates to say that he is carrying a ballast. And the ballast is us, us Argentina, us, Brazil, us Paraguay. He says that being in Mercosur is carrying a burden, “he replied.

Following, Fernández considered that Lacalle Pou’s claim “he was unhappy, uneducated “. And he added, in statements to C5N: “What strikes me is that they say that the thug was me. The speech was so unusually aggressive. Bolsonaro spoke and was very careful with his words. “

The head of state spoke about the tense crossing that he starred with Lacalle Pou on the eve, during the presidential summit to commemorate the 30 years of Mercosur.

There, faced with requests from the President of Uruguay to give the bloc more commercial openness, Fernández chose to challenge his peers to leave the space.

“We do not want to be a burden on anyone, if we are a burden, let them take another ship”Fernández sentenced.

After the controversy that this interdict generated, the President redoubled his criticism against Lacalle Pou this Saturday and warned: “I am not going to let Argentina be treated like this in a regional group such as Mercosur and I would not treat anyone like that. I was not the one out of temper”.

“Lacalle came out with an absolutely unusual and out of place speech. I am the president of Argentina, I do not have to bear that my country is called ballast, whether it is a Uruguayan or anyone, “he said.

News in development.