In the first three episodes of the long-awaited series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed a series of things, including Meghan Markle’s recollection of the first death threat she received, Prince Harry’s talk of having to go undercover to meet her, and unseen footage of their son Archie.

According to figures reported by the BBC, the first episode attracted 2.4 million viewers in Britain on the day of its broadcast, prompting some to criticize the couple, as they had “previously complained strongly of the press’s interference in their lives.”

However, a statement from the couple’s media advisor dismissed the criticism, saying, “The Duke and Duchess never cited privacy as a reason for condescension. This distorted narrative is intended to force them to remain silent.”

He added, “They chose to share their story, on their own terms, yet the tabloids fabricated a completely false narrative, which permeates press coverage and public opinion,” according to Reuters.

The statement highlighted that Harry and Meghan “did not cite privacy as a reason when waiving royal duties” in January 2020, and that they “expressed their desire to continue their public roles and duties.”

Their statement in 2020 did not mention a reason for the decision to give up their status in the royal family. Days after the decision, they issued a warning about paparazzi harassment.