The agreement concluded by the Sadrist movement, led by the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, and the head of the Progress Alliance, Muhammad al-Halbousi, led to an agreement on the presidency of the parliament, which belongs to the Sunni blocs led by al-Halbousi, amid expectations that the presidency and ministers could pass in the same format. , and personalities close to or affiliated with those alliances.

In the event that these alliances were able to choose the President of the Republic according to their vision, and form the new government, this would represent a blow to the forces of the coordination framework (a political grouping of armed factions and the State of Law coalition), which refused to choose Al-Halbousi to head the parliament, and withdrew from the first session.

A “boom” in political work

After the parliamentary elections, al-Sadr won 73 seats in the new parliament, which enabled him to issue the Shiite House’s decision, or to be indifferent to other opinions, especially since the forces close to Tehran were unable to unite within it, or convince the other Sunni and Kurdish parties to align with it.

This agreement was considered a “boom” in political action, and a progress in performance, occurring for the first time since the fall of Saddam’s regime in 2003, when sectarian and componentist alliances overshadowed the understandings of forming the Iraqi government, and pushed everyone towards participation and sharing positions, without the possibility of forming an opposition that evaluates performance. government, and the failures.

Observers and analysts believe that the new political bloc will create an opportunity to make a new political decision in Iraq during the next stage.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament was able to renew its former speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, in a session that witnessed chaos and shouting among the deputies, as well as the withdrawal of parliamentarians from the coordinating framework forces.

In this context, the expert on Iraqi affairs, Aqil Abbas, believes that “there are several gains that Iraq will obtain during Sunday’s session, the most prominent of which is that the winner is determined to be the parliamentary bloc with the highest seats after the elections, and not after alliances, which is an important institutional development, but on the level of politics, It was a loss for about half of the parties of Shiite political Islam, and they left the government formation equation, or were weakened, especially after the end of the first session, and the issue of the largest bloc, which was a card in their hands, was resolved.

Abbas added, in a statement to Sky News Arabia, that “Iran’s main allies have lost a lot, and this confirms that Iran is not dominant in Iraq, and that it does what it wants, or it can do what it wants, and this is not correct, which was clearly demonstrated during Sunday’s session.” .

The start of the second round

According to the concept of the political majority defended by the Shiite leader, the first parliamentary and popular leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, the victory of al-Halbousi and his two deputies, Hakim al-Zamili, one of the hawks of the Sadrist movement, and the Kurdish Shakhwan Abdullah, one of the leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, confirms that al-Sadr has gone on the path of the national majority, although he has not yet been able to of passing the “larger block” obstacle.

So far, Al-Sadr has managed to achieve the first round in his favour, by appointing Al-Halbousi as Speaker of Parliament, according to the tripartite agreement, after which the consultations regarding the position of the President of the Republic will begin. The other Kurdish side, where the shares of the current president, Barham Salih, rose again after internal understandings were made within the Kurdish parties.

The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, said that “the position of the president of the republic will not belong to his party,” adding in statements reported by Kurdish media: “We will talk with the other parties on this issue.”

He continued, “We must be in contact with each other, and consult with other Kurdish parties. We must stay away from arrogance.”

According to the constitutional custom prevailing in Iraq since the first elections held in 2005, the Kurdish forces are concerned with the nomination of the new president of the republic.

Other Iraqi parties do not object to Saleh’s candidacy for a second term, with the exception of some armed factions that reject this, because of his neutral positions on the Iranian-American competition on Iraqi soil.