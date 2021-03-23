After the murder of a psychologist in Ramos Mejía at the hands of a thief who was released last April due to a health problem, the opposition insisted that Congress treat the “anti-jet” bill that aggravates the penalties for this type of crime. crimes.

The initiative “sleep in Congress” since 2019, after being presented by a group of legislators from Together for Change in a “joint effort with the then Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.”

The project proposes that “the penalties for theft are more severe and robbery when the offender commits the crime using a motorcycle, car or other vehicle “and that in the case of theft,”increases the penalty to prevent access to benefits of the sentence of conditional execution, the release and the probation “.

In addition, it plans to increase the penalty in the case of cover-up, because detainees at police checkpoints, with stolen motorcycles to be used in the robberies, are charged with this crime.

It should be remembered that in the recent case of the motochorro who murdered the psychologist, the man accumulated 11 causes for robbery in the last 30 years. While in April they granted him the benefit of house arrest but it was revoked in November: when they went to arrest him and he was not there. Since then he has been a fugitive and continued stealing.

“It is necessary to treat the problem of jet enginesIt is as what it really is and we must respond to this urgent claim. We owe it to the society that passes through the streets in fear, but fundamentally to all the victims who have suffered at the hands of these criminals, “said Luis Petri, author of the project.

This Tuesday, after the case that shocked public opinion, Petri together with their peers Alfredo Cornejo, Carla piccolomini, Alvaro Lamadrid, Omar de Marchi, Carla Carrizo they resubmitted the bill to be discussed.

“How do we explain to the family of the victims of a crime that the offender left under temporary exits because a judge made a mistake when granting an early exit?”, Asked the legislator.

And he sentenced: “The dire and tragic consequences of the release of prisoners with the excuse of the pandemic that does not measure the consequences. Today we have a victim who should not have been and that the criminal policy of the Government and Justice made her be “.

After the crime of the psychologist, the opposition came out to harshly criticize the national government since it was known that Ochoa, the criminal, was released from prison for his health.

Bullrich, president of Pro, and the head of the Radical Civic Union, Cornejo, were the main referents of the opposition coalition who came out to question the Executive for the tragic event.

“We said it over and over again: releasing criminals generates new victims. The murderer of María Rosa Daglio is a motojorro by profession. He had committed eight similar robberies. He and the entire chain of officials who chose his freedom must pay in exchange for a person’s life, “Bullrich said from Twitter.

“The Government must take charge of these crimes so serious in the context of the malpractice in handling quarantine, “said Cornejo.

Now, JxC will seek that Congress dealt with a project to toughen penalties on “motochorros”, a modality that grows and that worries society.

