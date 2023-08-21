India’s space agency said on Monday that all systems of the spacecraft bound for the moon were working “perfectly” and that no emergency was expected on the day of landing.

The agency’s statements came after the failed landing of a Russian spacecraft that was heading to the dark south pole of the moon.

The Indian spacecraft “Chandrayan-3” is on its way to land on August 23 on the south pole of the moon, an area where dark craters are believed to contain water ice that could support settlement on the moon in the future.

The presence of water has implications for the major space powers, as this may allow humans to extend the temporary stay of humans on the moon, enabling them to extract the resources on its surface.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roskosmos) said that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed on the surface of the moon, following an accident that occurred during a preparatory maneuver for its landing, which was scheduled for Monday.

And “Luna-25” is the first probe launched by Russia to the moon since 1976.

And the agency said, in a statement, that on Saturday afternoon, “at approximately 14:57 (11:57 GMT), communication with “Luna-25” was lost, noting that “according to the preliminary results” of the investigation, the probe “no longer exists after it collided with on the Moon’s surface.”