One year after the health emergency and the start of restrictive measures, speculation about the future post-covid begins to emerge. What awaits us when the pandemic passes?

Societies that got neutralize the massive spread of the virus such as New Zealand and Australia or that quickly implemented a vaccination process for their citizens, such as Israel, appear as optimistic mirrors. Rugby stadiums full of fans without a mask like in Oceania or emblematic tourist destinations like Jerusalem rehearsing their opening to visitors, they become portraits of what – in theory – it would be possible to anticipate once the pandemic is over.

The combination of events with crowds, unlimited mobility and economic reactivation seem to indicate a return to the old normality. Are we waiting to go back to the past? Or will we see the changes experienced during the pandemic perpetuate, affecting how and how much we work, educate ourselves, have fun, eat and socialize?

These are the questions that animate the book Sustainable Lifestyles after Covid, just released by Taylor & Francis publisher’s Routledge label. This study, published in co-authorship by a group of experts on sustainable development, dissects the long-term trends triggered by the policies to combat Covid-19 at the level of social behavior, addresses the tension between the return to pre-covid habitual versus the emergence of a “new normal” and outlines four scenarios about how we will live the future.

Preparing post-crisis scenarios reintroduces a sense of order, anticipating trajectories and repertoires and reducing the anxieties of leaders, organizations and citizens about what is to come. Scenarios are stories about what the future will be like, speculative narratives about how people will live their lives, after the impact of the covid.

To the extent that consumption and sociability were the dimensions that most radically changed in volume, format and even in their objectives, they constitute base to generate scenarios.

A strongly restricted consumption suggests two possible responses of individuals: to embrace a vindictive behavior that seeks to compensate for the feelings and experience of repressed consumption and delayed gratification or, on the contrary, to value the more frugal, self-sufficient and less materialistic life inherited from the lockdown .

The privilege of those who did not lose income with the pandemic, the first reaction supposes the return to conspicuous consumption and accumulation of goods – the “old normal” -. For many governments it is the bet to beat the crisis, encouraging purchases –the familiar “business as usual” -. A future that excites many in the short term but clashes with the coming climate change mitigation agenda, which requires the reduction and dematerialization of our consumption and the reversal of the levels of garbage production and extraction of natural resources.

Social relationships were also dramatically scarred, thus becoming more valuable and desired.

Two responses are possible: immersion in face-to-face social encounters seeking to reverse the experience of affective deprivation and social belonging or, on the contrary, accustoming to remote connection where the benefits of privacy, security and comfort outweigh the cost of the loneliness. The second illustrates the “Internalization of virtuality”. Following one situation or another will depend less on social class and more on generational cuts.

By crossing these four possible responses, the four scenarios emerge. Those who react with vindictive consumption and social immersion will compose the base of the “old normal”.

They will be governed by incentives or material mediations in their affective and fun relationships, valuing status and convenience, associating well-being with the tangible consumption of services and products. This subgroup is in favor of work and education in conventional molds and will be philosophically opposed to new quarantines.

Those who combine vengeful consumption orientations and internalized virtuality will constitute the “virtual materialists”. They will be supporters of social control, dependent on online shopping and delivery, inattentive to a well-being anchored in physical and nutritional health, reluctant to mobility outside the home to work, learn or have fun. They will be characterized by being avid consumers of news and the Internet and with little balance between family and professional life.

The third scenario arises from the confluence of those who aspire to social immersion, but face consumption from post-material frugality. Are the “gregarious simplifiers”, who resist both telework and online education, associate entertainment and well-being with contact with nature, family life and offline forms of interaction and integration, reject status and aim at intellectual, sensory or social self-realization by participating in volunteer initiatives and favoring local commerce. They adopt collaborative consumption and circular economy mechanisms, minimizing their environmental footprint.

The last scenario is composed of the “rebels online”, who assimilated social life mediated by computers or applications but from a frugal stance in their role as consumers. Politically active in the networks, they understand the online sphere in terms of resistance and cooperation between peers, their distractions as well as their education and work occur remotely via the internet.

These four scenarios exemplify the different profiles emerging with the pandemic and how they will be linked to everyday tasks and with the upcoming agenda focused on concern with climate change. They embody both novelties and intensified versions of old trends; for all of them, the post-covid future means a puzzle open-ended, plural and challenging.

The author of this column is a political scientist and director of Market Analysis, Brazil.