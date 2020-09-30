new Delhi: All 32 accused have been acquitted by the CBI Special Court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Judge SK Yadav has said that there was no conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure. This incident happened suddenly. After the decision, the leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are distributing laddus. Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani over phone and congratulated him. At the same time, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have come to meet Lal Krishna Advani.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, ‘I welcome the decision of the special court of Lucknow not to join any conspiracy of 32 people including LK Advani, Kalyan Singh, Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, Umaji in the Babri Masjid demolition case. It has been proved by the decision that justice has been won since late.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Satyamev Jayate! Welcome to the decision of the special CBI court. The then Congress government was slandered by political bias, revealing saints, BJP leaders, VHP functionaries, social workers in false cases. He should apologize to the public for the conspiracy. “

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, “I was a witness to the whole incident of December 6. It was all no conspiracy. I was operating from the stage, I was surprised when some car servants attacked Babri Climbed. Advani was very sad, Satyamev Jayate. “

At the same time, Zafaryab Jilani, a party of Babri Masjid, has said that he will go to the High Court against the decision of the CBI Court. Babri Masjid’s party Iqbal Ansari said, “The court has acquitted the accused. It’s a good thing, we respect it.”

All accused including Advani, Joshi acquitted

The special CBI court acquitted the accused in the Babri Masjid disputed structure demolition case in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 after 28 years. The court also said that the demolition of the mosque was not planned. The court said that no strong evidence was found against any of the accused.

All 26 accused, except Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan, were present in the court at the time of the judgment.

