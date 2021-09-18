The loss of more than two and a half million votes of the Frente de Todos, compared to the PASO of 2019, caused a crisis in the cabinet and one of the popular organizations that supports the Government goes out to “convince” those who did not vote, while the Government finishes rearranging itself and relaunches the electoral campaign.

The social organization “Somos Barrios de Pie”, popularly known as “Barrios de Pie”, announced that it isSaturday launches the campaign “Commitment and Militancy to Rebuild Hope”, with which they will seek to contact neighbors who did not attend to vote in the PASO in more than 1,500 neighborhoods in the province of Buenos Aires.

The national coordinator of Barrios de Pie and candidate for national deputy for the Frente de Todos in the province, Daniel Menendez, raised the need to “turn the page quickly and listen to the message of the people.”

“Are tens of thousands of social activists who will be taking to the streets this weekend taking into account something clear: there are millions of Argentines who accompanied us in 2019 who in these last elections did not vote or did so for options that did not exceed the threshold of the STEP, “he added.

One of the Barrios de Pie protests in front of the Ministry of Social Development.

In that sense, he said that with his group they have “the responsibility to restore hope to the Argentine people” and said that “this can only be done going out to talk house to house with all the neighbors in the different neighborhoods of the province “.

“I have no doubt that we are going to come out stronger“Menéndez said. And he pointed out that they are going to” listen to the people and put society in the face that the Frente de Todos is the only one that can offer a model of a country capable of improving wages, improving income and recovering hope. “

In dialogue with Clarín, Menéndez stated: “According to official data, absenteeism in popular neighborhoods according to the registers was more than 30%, more than a million people.”

“This is explained by a certain apathy, the hopelessness resulting from the pandemic, because we have not been able to create a scenario that impacts daily life. not that they voted for other options“Menéndez pointed out.

And I add: “We detect that there is no rejection, yes, a sign of a certain malaise, which seems to me that with readjustments in economic policies, with the progress of the economic situation and with a lot of social militancy, it can be transformed “.

According to Menéndez, Juntos rose 100,000 votes in the province, while the Frente de Todos fell by 2,300,000. “Actually, our people did not accompany us, but did not choose the alternative. There is a dispersion of the vote, “concluded the candidate.



Barrios de Pie is one of the groups that usually march demanding improvements in the social situation. Photo: Lucia Merle.

The numbers of the fall

In 2019, under the umbrella of the Frente de Todos, Kirchnerism added Sergio Massa as its main ally and the presidential formula of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner added in the Province 4,970,252 votes, which represented 52.61%.



Bunker of the Frente de Todos after the result of the PASO 2021. Photo: José Brusco.

In the final count, he obtained 300 thousand more votes that in the provisional scrutiny of that August 11 that marked the beginning of the end of the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

While for the post of governor, in the 2019 Primaries, when Axel Kicillof took a wide advantage over María Eugenia Vidal, the vote flow of the Frente de Todos climbed to 4,921,536, 52.74%. That percentage fell to 52.4% in the final scrutiny of those PASO, despite having added votes and having reached 5,274,511.

In this election, the one with the lowest participation since 1983, with 86.79% of the polls scrutinized, that support fell 19 points and barely reached 33.49%. In votes, they were just over 2.5 million.

The province with the most registered voters is Buenos Aires, with 12,704,518 voters, and participation on what was scrutinized reached 68.38%.

