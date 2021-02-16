The disempowered head of government is accused of violating the Civil Protection Act. She has been under house arrest since early February.

NAYPYIDAW dpa | The Myanmar judiciary has filed a second lawsuit against the disempowered Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. The news organization “Mizzima News” quoted its lawyer Khin Maung Zaw on Tuesday as saying that it was about possible violations of the Southeast Asian country’s civil protection law in connection with the corona measures.

After the military coup, the 75-year-old was accused of violating the country’s foreign trade laws. Specifically, it concerns the import of radio equipment that was found during a house search. She was reportedly facing three years in prison for this alone.

Suu Kyi had a video call with the responsible judge on Tuesday, according to her defense attorney, who said he was not allowed to be present during the conversation. The next hearing was scheduled for March 1st.

The former freedom icon was arrested on the night of February 1, along with numerous other politicians. She is said to be under house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw. However, she has not been seen for two weeks. In the past, the 75-year-old had been under house arrest for a total of 15 years.