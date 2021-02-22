A record number of people take part in the mass protests against the military. Despite death threats, a general strike paralyzes the country.

BERLIN taz | Three weeks after the military coup, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets against the generals’ regime in Myanmar on Monday. The local web journal Irrawaddy even wrote of millions of demonstrators: inside. In the big cities of Yangon and Mandalay as in the capital Naypyidaw and also for example in the cities of Myitkyina, Taunggyi, Lashi, Myawaddy, Dawei, Pathein, Monywa and Bago, public life stood still beyond the peaceful mass marches. This was shown by pictures circulating on Twitter.

According to media reports, between a dozen and 20 arrests were reported only on the outskirts of Naypyidaw. In Yangon gave way according to the web portal Frontier Protester: from inside the police who acted aggressively in two parts of the city and apparently wanted to provoke street battles. It remained completely peaceful.

The people in the Southeast Asian country followed a call for a general strike. After the arrest of many politicians in the previous government, this was based on the largely leaderless democracy movement. The campaign of civil disobedience, which began in the health and education sectors, has been staging strikes for a good two weeks, exposing the allegations of the coup generals as brazen lies and denying them allegiance.

In the meantime, many demonstrators are no longer calling for the restoration of the overthrown government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Su Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD), but also the abolition of the military’s previous special political rights and a federal constitution.

“Five Twos” is the abbreviation for the general strike

According to observers, this was the biggest protest since the government was overthrown by the military on February 1 for alleged election fraud.

Immediately before the general strike, which is known as “Five Twos” because of the date on February 22nd, 2021, the military had threatened the use of deadly force on the state television broadcaster MRTV, referring to the ban on gatherings: “The demonstrators are inciting the people especially emotional teenagers and young people, to a confrontation course where they will suffer the loss of their lives. “

The Internet company Facebook then blocked the MRTV website. Pages of the military and some generals had already been blocked. The previous army chief and current coup leader Min Aung Hlaing was banned from Facebook in 2018 because he advocated the violent expulsion of the Rohingya Muslim minority on the social network.

The nightly blocking of the Internet and mobile communications by the military, which has now been in place for a week, was extended to late morning for the first time on Monday. Apparently this should unsettle people and disrupt their communication, make it difficult to organize protests and at the same time make it more difficult to spread images of repression. So far there has not been an official reason for the bans. But the emphasis on “discipline” is part of the coup generals’ mantra.

So far, four people have been killed by gunfire by police and military since the coup. According to the human rights organization AAPP 684 people have been arrested so far, of whom 637 were still in custody.

The repression only seems to strengthen the resistance

But so far people have not been intimidated. Rather, the repression seems to make it clear to many that they must take the streets resolutely for their rights. The protests are “diverse, peaceful, determined, worthy,” wrote a Yangon-based observer admiringly on Facebook. “At least in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, almost all shops are closed.”

UN General Secretary António Guterres called for an immediate end to violence and repression in Myanmar in a video message at the opening of the spring session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. “Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights and the will of the people expressed in elections, ”he said addressed to the military. “Coups have no place in our modern world.”

EU prepares sanctions

In a declaration passed by the EU foreign ministers on Monday, “an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the lawful civil government and the opening of the newly elected parliament” are called for. All those arrested in the course of the coup would have to be released immediately.

They want to use all diplomatic channels to work towards de-escalation, but also prepare sanctions if this does not succeed, said the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas according to dpa.