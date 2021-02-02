A.The day after the military came to power in Myanmar (Burma), the first signs of resistance are showing. Some doctors from state hospitals announced that they would resign from work on Wednesday in protest against the coup. In the midst of the corona pandemic, which has also hit the poor Southeast Asian country in full, this is a serious threat.

Other doctors wore black ribbons on their chests as a sign of protest. A doctor said he had already stopped work. “Such coups are unacceptable. I quit because I don’t want to work under a military dictator who doesn’t care about the country and the people. That’s the best answer I can give you, ”said anesthetist Naing Htoo Aung to BBC Burmese. Initially, nothing was known of mass protests against the coup on Tuesday.

Residents in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon (Rangoon), told the FAZ that life there was largely normal on Tuesday. However, the uncertainty about the fate of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi caused concern. She was arrested early Monday morning along with President Win Myint and other leading politicians from the National League for Democracy (NLD). However, it is unclear where the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is being held.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust our well-founded Corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



The party demanded the immediate release of NLD politicians on Tuesday. Most members of the government have now been replaced by former military personnel and the military-affiliated “Union Solidarity and Development Party” (USDP). The new cabinet with eleven members is dominated by the military, but is intended to give the coup government a civilian look.

After the military came to power, the United States and other governments are considering sanctions against the Southeast Asian country. The American President Joe Biden called for a decisive international response and threatened punitive measures. The United States lifted the sanctions because of the country’s progress towards democracy in recent years. “Reversing this process makes it necessary to review our sanctions laws and powers immediately, followed by appropriate action,” said Biden.

Some American politicians like Senator Bob Menendez called for economic sanctions if the State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and the other arrested politicians would not be released. The UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, called for “strong sanctions” such as an arms embargo for the country.

The meaning of sanctions is controversial

The UN Security Council will hold a special session on the events in New York on Tuesday. Possible punitive measures could also be discussed. Among professionals are Sanctions however controversial. They could turn out to be counterproductive and drive the military further into the arms of China, delay the return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, exacerbate conflicts with the ethnic rebels and make the fight against poverty more difficult, writes author Michael Vatikiotis on Twitter.

According to widespread opinion, the sanctions had only a very limited effect during the military dictatorship. “The imposition of sanctions and the isolation of Myanmar at the time did nothing to change the situation on the ground and only drove Myanmar into the arms of China,” writes Bilahari Kausikan, a former diplomat from Singapore, in “Nikkei Asia”.