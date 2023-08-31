“We urge those in charge to release members of the government and their families, ensure their safety and preserve civilian rule,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
Miller’s statement was not the first American reaction to the coup in Gabon, as the White House announced earlier that it was “closely following” the situation in the African country.
“The situation is very troubling,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council. “We are watching this closely and will continue to do everything we can to support the idea of democratic ideals that the African people express.”
Kirby confirmed that the US diplomats and military personnel in Gabon are safe.
He declined to comment on the re-election of President Ali Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, stressing that the United States is “focused on working with our partners in Africa and all the people of the continent to help support democracy.”
- Military personnel in Libreville announced the ouster of Bongo, immediately after the results of the presidential elections that took place on Saturday, and showed that he won a third term.
- The military appointed the commander of the Republican Guard, General Brice Olegy Nguema, “president of the transitional period,” after they announced their seizure of power and their rejection of the results of the presidential elections.
- Bongo, 64, who was elected president in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, was placed under house arrest, and one of his sons was arrested on charges of “high treason”, according to the putschists.
- In a video clip that went viral on social media platforms, Bongo called on “all friends to raise their voices.”
- The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, “strongly” condemned what he described as an attempted coup in Gabon.
- France condemned the “current military coup,” noting that it was “watching very closely the developments of the situation.” Russia also expressed its grave concern.
