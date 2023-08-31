“We urge those in charge to release members of the government and their families, ensure their safety and preserve civilian rule,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Miller’s statement was not the first American reaction to the coup in Gabon, as the White House announced earlier that it was “closely following” the situation in the African country.

“The situation is very troubling,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council. “We are watching this closely and will continue to do everything we can to support the idea of ​​democratic ideals that the African people express.”

Kirby confirmed that the US diplomats and military personnel in Gabon are safe.

He declined to comment on the re-election of President Ali Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, stressing that the United States is “focused on working with our partners in Africa and all the people of the continent to help support democracy.”

